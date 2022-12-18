The cold continues; Shoshoni, Riverton expected to reach negative double digits again tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riveron, today will be another cold one across the region, with slowly diminishing winds in eastern areas.

High temperatures will be in the teens for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois slightly warmer at 20 and 25 degrees.

Lows tonight will be a little all over the place once again, with Dubois and Jeffrey City staying slightly warmer at 8 degrees and 1 degree, Pavillion and Lander at -5 and -6 degrees, and Shoshoni and Riverton at -13 and -14 degrees.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR

After a mainly dry Monday, snow will return to the west Tuesday and spread across the state Wednesday. Bitterly cold weather is likely East of the Divide Wednesday into Friday.