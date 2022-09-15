The best in Fremont County – Riverton Laundromat and Cleaners

Riverton Laundromat and Cleaners is your highest-rated, cleanest laundromat in Fremont County! And Fremont County’s ONLY Dry Cleaners.

Does your jacket need to be cleaned before temps begin to drop? Did you know that you can drop off that jacket or almost any fabric items requiring special cleaning? Take them over to Riverton Dry Cleaners, located at 470 E. Pershing in Riverton, and get them back within 3 days. The wait time has significantly decreased!

Maybe your week is busy and you don’t have time to get those ever-growing piles of laundry. Now you can drop off your laundry in the morning and pick up your freshly washed, dried, and folded clothes in the evening. The wash, dry, and fold service has a 10lbs minimum and costs $1.95/lb. For most folks that 10Lb minimum is about a week of clothes per color, so $19.95 is approximately a week worth of clothing for most families.

If you prefer to do your own laundry, the many coin-op machines are still there and ready to be used. New washers are being installed as we speak!

You can stay up-to-date with the services offered on the Riverton Laundromat and Cleaners Facebook page.

The team at Riverton Laundromat and Cleaners is ready to help with whatever you need! Located at 470 E. Pershing in Riverton, you’ll find the quality laundromat and dry cleaners you’ve been looking for.