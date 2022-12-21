The arctic front is here, with accompanying winds, snow, dangerous cold

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow will move through the state this morning as the expected arctic front makes its way south.

Winds will increase throughout the day today with the possibility of 40 to 50 mph gusts.

By tonight dangerously cold temperatures will settle into the region, with lows well below zero.

High temperatures will be teens today, with lows in the -20’s. These temperatures will feel much cooler due to wind chill.

The NWSR shared the following expected wind gust and snowfall totals. h/t NWSR