The 43rd Annual Riverton Rendezvous Weekend is fast approaching!

Get ready for an extraordinary weekend of non-stop excitement at the much-awaited Riverton Rendezvous! Join us for the 43rd annual Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally, an event that promises thrills, colors, and unforgettable moments.

Mark your calendars for July 14-16th, and prepare to embark on a fantastic journey alongside the Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show. h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10

Get ready for a sky filled with 20 or more magnificent hot air balloons, including the gravity-defying Off the Wall and the iconic Humpty Dumpty. This year, they’re bringing you a bigger, more exhilarating Balloon Glow on Saturday, July 15th, starting at 7:00pm!

Prepare to be enchanted as the Balloon Glow event ignites the night sky with live music from Barcode 307, an array of food trucks, a beer stand, and a breathtaking fireworks display. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy endless fun for the whole family!

But that’s not all! The Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally also offers tethered balloon rides and a scrumptious Kiwanis pancake breakfast.

Follow the Balloon Rally on Facebook here and get ready for a weekend of unforgettable moments. Don’t miss the Balloon Rally, where the sky comes alive with color and excitement! See you there!