The 2022 Home Decorating Contest winners are…

County 10 loves the holidays! I mean, have you checked out our Christmas page with a County-wide Christmas Lights map?!

For the 3rd year running, County 10 Staff has had the honor of judging the Riverton Holiday Festival Home Decorating Contest. This year, 10 Homeowners registered their home via the Riverton Holiday Festival website for entry into the contest.

But before we introduce this year’s winners… We MUST show you the amazing, one-of-a-kind awards created by our friends at Makerspace 307. We are just stunned!

And finally, the moment you’ve all been waiting for, County 10 is excited to announce this year’s award winners!

Winning the “Clark Griswold Award for Going Waaaay Over the Top” is this home located on Westview Drive. 917 Westview Drive – 2022 Winner of the Clark Griswold Award for Going Waaaay Over the Top

The “Christmas Card Award for Traditional Elegance” winner is this home located on Hill Street. 201 Hill St – 2022 Winner of the Christmas Card Award for Traditional Elegance

“Puff Pastry Award for Most Creative Use of Inflatables” goes to this home on West Monroe Ave.

210 W Monroe Ave – 2022 Winner of the Puff Pastry Award for Most Creative Use of Inflatables

“That’s ‘R’ Town Award for Best Use of Vehicles and/or Storage Containers” was a tough one but the best fit goes to this home on Kinnikinick. 205 Kinnikinnick Dr – 2022 Winner of the “That’s ‘R’ Town Award for Best Use of Vehicles and/or Storage Containers”

And finally, the “Charlie Brown Award for Participation” goes to this home on Lincoln Ave. 310 E Lincoln Ave – 2022 Winner of the Charlie Brown Award for Participation

And voted by County 10 Social Media Readers, the “People’s Choice Award” goes to this home on Ridgeway.

345 Ridgeway Rd – 2022 Winner of the People’s Choice Award

We want to thank everyone who entered this year. You’re all winners in our book!