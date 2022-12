We received over 65 photo entries for our #SnowDay photo contest. Each one of you showcased the pure joy that can come from a day off in the biggest snowstorm of the year! Thank you to every one of you for sharing that joy with RTO Point S and County 10.

As we speak, our staff is voting on their favorite pictures. The winner will be notified tomorrow morning. For now, take a look at how Fremont County spends a day in the snow!