From The McMichael, Wheeler, Malley, Downey and Patrick Families,

The family of Cindy McMichael would like to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love, sympathy and support through our very difficult loss. The many thoughts, prayers, hugs, cards, flowers, food and offers of help are so greatly appreciated.



Cindy love so many and its very apparent that you all loved her too.

