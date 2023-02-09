Thank you, Ryan Hedges!

Dear Community,

We are sharing news about an upcoming transition. Ryan Hedges is retiring as our CEO after 14 years at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care.

“We’re so grateful for Ryan’s years of service to this clinic and community.“

– Shalini Forbis, MD

It has been an honor to work with him and we are grateful for all of his years of leadership and vision in our clinic and in the community. He worked hard to help Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care grow by collaborating with many impactful community and state organizations.

“Ryan’s innate ability to bring people together and create community cannot be duplicated and he will be greatly missed.”

– Ryan Firth, MD

Under Ryan’s leadership, we have grown into the largest physician-owned, multispecialty practice in the state while consistently striving to meet the changing healthcare needs and expectations of the areas we serve. His open-door policy was a remarkable attribute that helped him understand our staff and community needs.

“Thank you so much Ryan for your friendship and hard work over the years. We’ll miss you at work, but stay in touch as friends.”

– Jan Siebersma, MD

Not only did Ryan work hard to recruit and keep the incredible clinician staff we have, but he also was integral in adding services that our community needed. Having an option for urgent care and “wrap-around” services – including in-house labs, x-ray, mammography, infusions, ultrasounds, and echos, along with a staff that works as a team, is imperative for rural healthcare.

We are so grateful to Ryan Hedges for his many years of service and the solid foundation he has helped establish at Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care.

“Hope you have fun in your next adventure, and have more time to care for your cows.”

– Broc White, MD

With our mission of providing quality healthcare services to all individuals in our community with dignity, compassion and respect, we look forward to a future of continued growth as we move into a new era of Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care.

Thank you for your support during this transition.

Sincerely,

Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care Partners