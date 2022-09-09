Teton Therapy makes donation to Eagles Hope Friday

(Riverton, WY) – The Teton Therapy family donated all sorts of items, including gift cards, to Eagles Hope today, September 9.

Inspired by the work of Eagles Hope’s Executive Director Michelle Widmayer, Teton Therapy set out boxes in both their Lander and Riverton clinics to collect donations.

“We had what was requested and what could be donated, and they (staff and patients) kind of responded in spades,” said Julie Adelmann, Teton Therapy Marketing and P.R. Specialist.

Advertisement

Jeff McMenamy, CEO of Teton Therapy, also shared, “The community gives to us, and so we want to give back to the community.”

Also in attendance at today’s donation drop-off was Mic McMenamy, CFO of Teton Therapy.