Terrance Skye Posey, 33, of Ethete died on August 11, 2022. The visitation has been set for 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the Family Home, 61 Lone Bear Lane, Ethete, WY. The Wake will be at 7:00 p.m. There will then be an all night visitation. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Family Home, 61 Lone Bear Lane, Ethete, WY 82520.

T-PO was born April 6, 1989, in Lander, Wyoming, to Dansyl Fred Posey Jr & Vanessa Marie Shakespeare Posey. He attended Ethete Head Start, Wyoming Indian Elementary, Jr High, High School, & one year at Central Wyoming College. He received a letter of intent to attend Haskell Indian School for Cross Country. He played basketball, ran in cross country, and Track and Field events.

He worked various jobs: Summer Youth Fire Fighting, Head Start as a janitor, Little Wind Casino as maintenance person, Kwik Stop and Mountain Development Group in Fort Belknap, Montana. He was a kind, humble, and caring person.

T-PO had a friendly personality and always greeted you with a handshake and hug along with a contagious smile. He loved walking throughout the neighborhood, bike riding, fishing, hunting, going out to eat when he had a chance, going to movies, playing with his daughter, nephews and nieces. He enjoyed going to the casino trying his luck with his few bucks he had from doing house work, yard work, or fixing or changing simple things on your vehicle.

T-PO always gave a helping hand when needed. He liked watching NBA, NFL, NCAA, anything to do with sports his favorite teams being the LA Clippers, North Carolina Panthers & Tarheels, especially his home team Chiefs. He wasn’t a cable kind of guybut watched all the local channels he could catch ABC, NBC, PBS, comedy, horror, drama, and once an a while the Discovery channel.

T-PO was preceded in death by dad, Dansyl F. Posey Jr.; Envin Sr. LaVerne Brown; Ruth Armor; Dansyl Posey Sr.; Lyle& Sarah Black; Earl & Lorris Black; Darren Posey; Amelia Shakespeare; Francis “Frenchy” WhitePlume Jr.; and Dancing King W Sr..

T-PO was survived by his daughter, Dai’Onna Posey; mother, Vanessa Posey; brothers Joshua Posey, Ervin Brown Jr “T.J.”, Jesse Brown, Kevin Brown Jr., Bryson Brown, Cole Posey, Corey Beydler, David Worskog, Daniel Worskog, Ernie Siers; sisters, Ridh Shakespeare, Krystal Posey, Victoria Capitan Posey, Carlie Jo Beydler, Amber Brown, Tonya Stewart, Candace Brown, Patricia Burnett, Darsyl Posey, Vallorie Posey, Josie Posey, Cassie Norskog; special friend, Kacy Makeshine; aunts, Brenda Brown, Tena Brown, Jane Norskog, Georgine Brown, Rubeanatt, Tinalsis; aunt/godmothers, Iva Posey, Karena Black, Karen Black, Angela Black, Colleen “Kaye” Scott, Jeni Scott, Regina Arthur, Lanelle Shakespeare, Marcie Lea Moore, Alice Moore, Eileen Black; uncles, Kevin Brown Sr., Ervin Brown Sr. (godfather), Bender Nocota, Lemuel Black Jr., Leland Black, Charlie Black, Chris Black, Sterling BlackBear, Wayne Arthur Jr., Roy Scott, David Scott, Lessert Moore, Joe Beydler; mentor, Galen LittleShield; numerous nieces & nephews; grandma, Joanne Arthur, Marion Scott, Rosie Siers, Pauline & Ruby Posey, Aliene Shakespeare; grandpas, Mervin Black, Ivan Posey, Ernie Posey, Wayne Arthur Sr.; The extended families of LoneBear, Willow, Brown, Posey, Shakespeare, Felter, Redcherries, Oldmans; all of his brothers and sisters he took as his own. Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.