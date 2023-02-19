Teran’s work recently highlighted by First Nations Development Institute

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – Eastern Shoshone Elder Reba Teran’s work to protect the Shoshone language was recently featured by the First Nations Development Institute.

Teran, a 2021 Luce Indigenous Knowledge Fellow, has recorded over 20,200 Shoshone words and 2,000 Shoshone phrases over the past 20 years.

The fellowship allowed her to purchase new equipment to expand the print version of the Shoshone dictionary into an audio dictionary that will assist Shoshone language learners with pronunciation.

Check out the Luce Fellow spotlight about Reba here. County 10 sat down with her in 2021, you can read that post here.