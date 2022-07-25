Ten ARPA grant requests on Lander council agenda for Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The consent agenda for the evening features 10 resolutions authorizing American Rescue Plan Act grant applications through the State Loan and Investment Board.

The grant applications are for:

-$6.9 million for the 2023 Fifth Street Improvement Project

-$6.9 million for the 2023 Fremont Street Sewer Improvements Project

-$6.7 million for the 2023 Buena Vista Improvement Project

-$6.25 million for the 2023 Lincoln Street Improvements Project

-$5.5 million for the 2023 Headworks Structure for Sewer Lagoons

-$5.3 million for the 2023 First Street Improvements Project

-$4.8 million for the 2023 Cascade Street Improvements Project

-$4.4 million for the 2023 Dillon Vista Improvements Project

-$3.9 million for the 2023 Baldwin Creek Improvements Project

-$1.2 million for the 2023 McFarlane Drive Improvements Project

Under new business, the council will consider authorizing the mayor to sign the fiscal year 2023 contract for services to victims of crimes.

There will also be an executive session regarding real property before the meeting is adjourned.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and is also available via Zoom (Meeting ID: 882 0778 9347 Passcode: 583186).

Past meeting recordings can be found on the city’s website.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.