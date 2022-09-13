Patrick Adam Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River Internet, and County 10’s Charene Herrera sat down to answer viewers’ tech questions and discuss the topic of “How do I get FREE INTERNET?”

Wind River Internet is able to offer discounted services for those with lower income. These are federal programs that lower the monthly cost of phones and the internet. Eligible customers will get up to $75 toward their bill.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), formerly the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, is a U.S. government program that helps many low-income households pay for broadband service and internet-connected devices.

Call the office at 307-857-2004 or Apply online to see if you qualify.

