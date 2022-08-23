Patrick Adam Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River Internet, and County 10’s Charene Herrera sat down to answer viewers’ tech questions and discuss Artificial Intelligence.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a wide-ranging branch of computer science concerned with building smart machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. Learn the latest in AI capability.

The next Tech Tips Live will be Tuesday, August 23rd @ 2:00 pm with the topic of “How do I get FREE INTERNET?”

Wind River Internet is able to offer discounted services for those with lower income. These are federal programs that lower the monthly cost of phones and the internet. Eligible customers will get up to $75 toward their bill. Call the office at 307-857-2004 or Apply online to see if you qualify.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), formerly the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, is a U.S. government program that helps many low-income households pay for broadband service and internet-connected devices.

You are likely eligible if your household’s income is below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line, or if you or someone you live with currently receives a government benefits like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant, or Free and Reduced-Price Lunch.

To see if your household is eligible, click here.

Got questions? Submit them ahead of time!

