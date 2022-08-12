Taxiway construction to begin at Hunt Field in Lander

Hunt Field will be under construction this fall. Taxiway A is currently non-compliant due to the wing span safety zone required for the King Air airplanes. The east end (22 End) of the taxiway will be shifted to the north and lowered in elevation in comparison to the runway to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements. This project will be worked on over three phases and once complete, the full length of the taxiway will be in compliance.

The total project cost for Phase 1 is $3,114,777 and is made possible by a variety of sources.

90% Federal

6% State

4% Local (Paid for by airport fuel sales)

Phase 1 construction is preliminarily scheduled to begin the week of August 22, 2022. The project will include moving a portion of the fence, milling, excavation, paving, and more.

The slated completion date is the week of October 31, 2022. It is important to note that the runway will tentatively be closed from October 6-27, 2022.

Phase 2, located at the apron, will take place in 2025. Phase 3, to finish the west end of the taxiway, will take place in 2028 or 2029.

Chris Johnson, Airport and Fire Hall Facilities Manager, states, “We have been in continuous conversation with airport users, including pilots and medical staff. They are aware of the construction taking place and plans are being made to accommodate medical transport during this time. The airport will be open to helicopters flying in and landing on the ramp during construction. Fixed wing medical transport will be taking place out of Riverton during the tentative October 6-27, 2022 closure. Please note these dates may change due to construction and we will notify the public of changes.”

During construction, there will be haul trucks coming in from the main gate empty and leaving loaded through the golf course. Please be mindful of the vehicles. There will be flaggers on site and we need the public to slow down and use caution in the area. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact City Hall at 307-332-2870.