(Riverton, WY) – A taxidermied bull elk was spotted in Riverton City Park Saturday morning, April 1.

Several folks reached out to County 10 to let us know about the elk, but none of them had any details. It’s unclear who put the elk in the park, but assuming it was meant as an April Fools’ Day joke.

The Riverton Police Department has since removed it, or they’re working on removing it, according to scanner traffic.

