Talk in the 10: The work of the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund in the South Pass area

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

Dear Editor,

The 67th Legislature for the State of Wyoming gathers soon to decide on funding for various state entities. I would like to highlight the work of the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund (WCTF) and share how they have helped preserve important cultural and historic resources in the South Pass area.

As a result of grants received from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Atlantic City Historical Society (ACHS) published a highly successful book about the history and culture of Atlantic City with sales of over 650 copies to date. We also updated our Self-Guided History Tour with a new brochure and representative images etched in metal at each of the 30 historical sites scattered through Atlantic City. Participation in the walking tour has greatly increased since the update and visitors are spending more time in town while they learn about the historic locations, resulting in greater exposure to the local businesses. h/t Pam Spencer-Hockett

Neither of these projects would have been possible without grant funding from the WCTF. Members of the society volunteered hundreds of hours and ACHS funds were provided to comply with the requirements of the grants. We utilized Fremont County businesses for procurement of materials and services to the greatest degree possible and have partnered with several local retailers since 2017 to facilitate book sales.

The WCTF recognized the value of investing in arts, history and culture via a small non-profit based in Atlantic City and I encourage our Fremont County residents to voice their support of the WCTF to their legislators during the upcoming session.

Pam Spencer-Hockett

President, Atlantic City Historical Society

