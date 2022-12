Swearing-in ceremony slated for Commissioner meeting Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, January 3 in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse starting at 9 am.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or online. To watch via Zoom, click here. For audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 868 3064 8329 Passcode: 994919

The current agenda is shared below, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

9:00 a.m.: SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AND RECEPTION

I. PRELIMINARY:

10:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. SIGNATURE FILE

I. COMMUNICATIONS

J. ELECTION OF OFFICERS

K. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES

L. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER

M. LIAISON DESIGNATIONS

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

Advertisement

10:15 A.M.: COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK LeBRUN – SETTLEMENT STATEMENT

10:30 A.M.: WELLNESS/SAFETY COORDINATOR TATUM HALL – INTRODUCTION

WEED & PEST CONTROL DISTRICT INTERVIEWS

10:45 A.M.: AMY ANDERSON (AT-LARGE)

11:00 A.M.: SOLLIE CADMAN (LANDER)

11:15 A.M.: DARYNE FEGLER (AT-LARGE)

Advertisement

12:00 P.M.: WORKING LUNCH WITH ELECTED OFFICIALS

1:30 P.M.: MEETING WITH LEGISLATORS

III. OLD BUSINESS:

Advertisement

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: