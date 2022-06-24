Suspect in Green River double homicide at large; law enforcement begins investigation

UPDATE: According to a post on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office facebook page, the suspect has been located and is in custody. No further threat to residents north of Rock Springs. Further details to be released.

(Green River, WY) – Originally reported by SweetwaterNOW, Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are currently investigating a double homicide that occurred in Green River late last night.

According to the press release issued, witnesses have identified the suspect as Douglas Wolf of Green River, according to a press release from the Green River Police Department Chief Tom Jarvie.

“Wolf has not been apprehended at this time. However, there is strong evidence Wolf is currently contained by officers of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Springs Police Department in an industrial area North of Rock Springs,” Jarvie said.

“Law Enforcement operations in this area are ongoing. The public is urged to avoid the area from Elk and Yellowstone to Villa Lane north of Rock Springs and to notify the joint dispatch center of any suspicious activity in the area at 307-875-1400.”

The release goes on to to state that officers of the GRPD were initially dispatched to a disturbance in the area of Riverview Drive. Information received by dispatch indicated a subject at that location had pointed a pistol at the reporting party.

As officers were responding to that call, a second call of an active shooter at the Embassy Tavern was received. Officers arrived to find two people dead and one wounded at the Embassy. The wounded person was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The investigation indicates the disturbance call on Riverview Dr and the shooting at the Embassy Tavern were related.

Officers from the SCSO and RSPD responded immediately to assist the GRPD as this situation unfolded.

Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation have assisted throughout the night with the ongoing investigation.