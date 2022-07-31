Suspect dead after WHP shootout in Crook County

(Crook County, WY) – What started out as a traffic stop for Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) and the Crook County Sheriff’s Department Friday night, soon turned into a shootout that led to the death of the fleeing suspect, according to a post on the WHP Facebook page.

The full report is below.

“On July 29th, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped out with a male walking along Interstate 90 around milepost 184 in Crook County. It was learned that the male had an active warrant for his arrest and the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff’s Department.

“As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away. The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness.

“A search was conducted throughout the night to find the male subject. On July 30th, 2022, at 11:12 a.m., law enforcement located the male subject around milepost 185 on Interstate 90.

“The male suspect fired at law enforcement again as they attempted to take him into custody. Law enforcement returned fire, striking the male.

“The male was taken into custody and immediately received medical attention but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“No law enforcement officers were injured during this event, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken the lead over the case.”