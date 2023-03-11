Survive and advance – Wolverines in Consolation Title Game

Riverton advanced to the consolation finals Friday afternoon with a gritty 48-43 win over Thunder Basin, a game that eliminated the East Regional Champion Bison from the Class 4-A state tournament. Kade Gabrileson cuts in the Riverton half court offense with Hunter Hauck and Parker Paxton – {h/t Frank Gambino}

The Wolverines traded baskets early, trailing 13-11 after the opening period, then built a 21-13 advantage in the second period on a 10-0 run for their largest lead of the game.

The Bison returned the favor via a 12-3 run of their own to lead 25-24 at the half.

Darrick DeVries sets up a Thunder Basin defender – {h/t Frank Gambino}

Riverton was led by juniors Darrick DeVries and Parker Paxton with 17 and 13 points respectively.

Paxton hit just three field goals on the game against the towering Bison who sported eight players 6-3 to 6-4 on the roster. His energetic, acrobatic offense sent him to the line eight times where he converted seven free throws.

The Wolverines shined from the line at crunch time. Jason Vincent set up a Bison defender – {h/t Frank Gambino}

Ironically, Paxton missed his only charity shot of the game late in the contest while giving Riverton a two-point advantage with a minute and change to play.

Dre’Vin Monroe followed a shot for free throw position- {h/t Frank Gambino}

Kade Gabrielson and Darrick DeVries were perfect in the final minute, converting a combined four-for-four from the line to preserve the win.

The Wolverines have a familiar opponent in the noon consolation final at the Ford Wyoming Center in the Star Valley Braves. Parker Paxton drove by a Thunder Basin defender – {h/t Frank Gambino}

Riverton beat the Braves in Afton during the regular season then dropped a two-point decision in last Saturday’s West 4-A Regional championship game.

Riverton 11 13 6 18 – 48

Thunder Basin 13 12 6 12 – 43

Riverton – Jason Vincent 3 0-0 6, Darrick DeVries 5 (1) 4-7 17, Dre’Vin Monroe 1 0-0 2, Kade Gabrielson (1) 2-2 5, Parker Paxton 3 7-8 13, Nathan Hutchison 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 (2) 14-19 48

Thunder Basin – Kayden LaFramboise 8 (1) 2-6 21, Colton Vetter 1 0-0 2, Riley Schilling 1-2 1, Caleb Howell (2) 0-0 6, Josh Klassen 2 4-5 8, Bodie Williams 1 (1) 0-1 5. Totals 12 (4) 7-14 43