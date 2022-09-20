Support Riverton Rotary Local Park Improvement and the Woohoomanity Challenge!

Join us to raise funds for our Riverton Rotary to support local Riverton park improvement projects and to support Riverton Rotarians Bethany Baldes and Shannon Watts as they train for their big bike ride in Denver.

This Saturday, September 24 they are going to be riding 170 miles between the two of them at the Woohoomanity Challenge in Denver and we are going to donate to support them and our local parks.

Please follow this link https://www.bikesignup.com/support-riverton-rotary-service-projects to make a donation and see how close we are to reaching the finish line! All money goes to support our Riverton Rotary local park improvements.