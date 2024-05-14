Superintendent Wanted: Solve Challenges and Lead Teams at 71 Construction

71 Construction in Riverton, seeks a results-driven Superintendent with a deep understanding of construction and a talent for strategic execution. Join our team and play a crucial role in delivering projects that make a lasting impact.

Your Role:

Lead the project: Analyze complex plans, contracts, and specifications to develop a winning execution strategy.

Uphold safety and quality: Champion our safety program and ensure our work meets the highest standards.

Collaborate and communicate: Work seamlessly with Project Managers, Engineers, and crews to ensure alignment and timely progress.

Be the solution finder: Anticipate challenges and proactively propose solutions to keep the project on track.

Orchestrate resources: Efficiently manage materials, labor, and timelines to maximize productivity and profitability.

Qualifications:

Extensive experience in heavy construction (civil, asphalt paving, underground utilities, setting grades are essential).

Knowledge of Department of Transportation rules and regulations (highly valued).

A keen eye for detail and a dedication to quality craftsmanship.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Basic computer proficiency for managing documents and communication.

Why Work at 71 Construction?

Competitive wages and advancement potential.

Excellent benefits package, including company-paid health/dental.

401(k) retirement plan with company matching, plus a profit-sharing bonus.

Paid time off, emphasis on safety, and a drug-free work environment.

Additional benefits like company equipment use (with approval) and materials discounts.

Advance your career in a growth-oriented environment with opportunities for professional development.

Take the Next Step:

If you’re committed to building with excellence, send your resume to 71 Construction, 820 Lough Drive, Riverton, WY 82501. Apply online here or pick up an application in person.

71 Construction is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ad paid for by 71 Construction