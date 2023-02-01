Super Bowl champion and NFL analyst Mark Schlereth chats with County 10 [PODCAST]

(Fremont Count, WY) – As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, we once again had the chance to chat with former Denver Bronco, Super Bowl champion, and now NFL on FOX analyst Mark Schlereth.

In addition to a Super Bowl preview, Mark joined us on what turned out to be an extremely newsworthy day in the National Football League. He gave us his thoughts on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement and the Denver Broncos new head coach.

Catch the full interview in the player below or searching for the County 10 Podcast on your preferred podcast app!

Advertisement