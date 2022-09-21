Sunset Park playground updates complete in Riverton; City Park splash pad to close for season Friday

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton city staff expressed appreciation this week for the community members who helped construct the upgraded playground that is now open at Sunset Park.

Riverton Rotary assisted with a grant application, the Fremont County Recreation Board helped pay for the new playground surface, and students from the Wind River Job Corps Center worked with city crews to apply the new surface material to the ground, city administrator Kyle Butterfield said during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday.

“We’re happy with the partnerships we have in the community,” Butterfield said, adding, “We’re happy to have that (playground) open. I’ve already heard from several families that they’re just pleased to be there.”

“It’s packed,” Councilmember Kristy Salisbury agreed. “There’s so many kids playing on that (playground).”

Successful summer

On the other side of town, Butterfield said the splash pad at Riverton City Park will close on Friday, after a “very successful season.”



“I think everybody in the community knows what a challenge it’s been to get that splash pad under our feet,” Butterfield said. “But this year we didn’t have any issues outside of a little bit of vandalism. We were able to keep the splash pad open as posted and get through the whole season, so we’re very happy.”