(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, expect sunny skies, above average temperatures and light winds today.

A weak cold front will push across the region throughout Thursday, with possible isolated showers mainly east of the Continental Divide.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60’s today, with lows in the lower 40’s for most tonight.

Advertisement

Jeffrey City and Dubois will be a bit cooler at 37 and 36 degrees.