(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the warmer temperatures and sunny skies continue today, with remaining snow melting quickly over the next few days as those warmer temperatures are expected to continue.

High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s for most today, with Jeffrey City at 46 degrees and Dubois at 61 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR