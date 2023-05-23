Sunny Skies at Shoshoni Commencement

There hasn’t been that large a crowd since Shoshoni hosted rival Wind River in the football semi-finals last November at Bailey Field. A large crowd filled the bleachers with 32 graduates seated on the track for the afternoon ceremony against the backdrop of sunny May skies.
The Fremont County School District Board of Trustees sat alongside the graduates and heard an opening welcome from Superintendent Bruce Thoren and remarks from board chairman Gavin Woody.
Korbin DeWitt, the senior class president spoke as well as valedictorian Sonja Post and salutatorian Alex Mills.
The graduation speaker was science teacher, coach, and activities director Max Mills who delivered a personalized speech that dated back to the graduating senior’s early days in elementary school, through middle school and high school in his class, and with a look to the future.
High school principal Christina Mills provided a narrative as each graduate’s scholarships and future plans were presented.
This is one of the larger classes to graduate from Shoshoni in the last few years.
The Shoshoni High School Class of 2023