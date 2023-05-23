Sunny Skies at Shoshoni Commencement

The Shoshoni Military Science Class under SRO Cody Myers presented the colors – h/t Randy Tucker

32 Shoshoni graduates joined in the Pledge of Allegiance – h/t Randy Tucker

There hasn’t been that large a crowd since Shoshoni hosted rival Wind River in the football semi-finals last November at Bailey Field. A large crowd filled the bleachers with 32 graduates seated on the track for the afternoon ceremony against the backdrop of sunny May skies. A good crowd lined both sections of the stadium bleachers – h/t Randy Tucker

The Fremont County School District Board of Trustees sat alongside the graduates and heard an opening welcome from Superintendent Bruce Thoren and remarks from board chairman Gavin Woody. Fremont 24 Board Chairman Gavin Woody spoke to the crowd – h/t Randy Tucker

Korbin DeWitt, the senior class president spoke as well as valedictorian Sonja Post and salutatorian Alex Mills.

Senior Class President Korbin DeWitt delivered the opening address – – h/t Randy Tucker

Valedictorian Sonja Post enjoyed a joke during her address – h/t Randy Tucker

Salutatorian Alex Mills delivered his speech – h/t Randy Tucker

The graduation speaker was science teacher, coach, and activities director Max Mills who delivered a personalized speech that dated back to the graduating senior’s early days in elementary school, through middle school and high school in his class, and with a look to the future. Activities Director Max Mills gave the commencement address – h/t Randy Tucker

High school principal Christina Mills provided a narrative as each graduate’s scholarships and future plans were presented. Graduates Hailey Donelson, Nicole Keller, and Jerikah Huelle took their seats – h/t Randy Tucker

This is one of the larger classes to graduate from Shoshoni in the last few years. Stylish seniors Kellen Linnan and Pehton Truempler tried to keep cool in the afternoon sun – h/t Randy Tucker

The Shoshoni High School Class of 2023

