Sunny Shane Brock

Owen Burnett of Kemmerer leads Lander’s Blaine Goklish and Kaden Chatfield of Riverton in the 1600-meter run {h/t Randy Tucker}

Blustery conditions under broken clouds marked the end of the regular season at Bill Bush Stadium Saturday in Lander. The Lander girls and Riverton boys came away with top team honors at the annual Shane Brock Memorial track meet.

The Tiger girls ran away with the meet scoring 198 points to second place Kemmerer’s 127.5. In the process, the girls in green won six individual running events, a pair of relays, and a field event championship.

Senior Abigail Gribowskas took top honors in the long sprints, winning both the 200 and 400-meter dashes. Freshman Ameya Eddy finished first in the 800 and 1600-meter runs, and KayKay Sandall came away with a win in the 3200-meter run.

Advertisement

The Tiger 4×100 Meter Relay of Avery Bever, Abigail Gribowskas, Alexa Colman, and Avery Crane took gold in 50.57, and the Lander distance crew of Marlee Jones, Shayla Babits, Darian Bell, and Kyndal McFadden posted a time of 10:54.07 to win the 4×800 meter event. Lander senior Abigail Gribowskas passed the baton to freshman Alexa Colman in the 4×100 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

Asha Reid took first in the high jump clearing 4-7.

The Riverton boys outdistanced their Fremont County rivals from Lander 143 to 123 with Class 1-A Dubois posting a strong third-place finish with 95 points.

Dubois, Lander, and Riverton won all four relay events, paced by a pair from the Tigers.

Lander’s 4×100 Meter Relay of Jonah Brown, Aidan Russell, Caynen Brown, and Matisse Weaver posted a solid 45.58 to win the event.

Advertisement

First exchange in the Sprint Medley Relay – Wyoming Indian, Riverton, St. Stephen’s and Dubois {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Tiger distance relay of Reed McFadden, Diego Lobatos, Ray Gribowskas, and Blaine Goklish ran 8:51.03 to win the 4×800 meter relay.

The Dubois quarter of Ryan Wells, Max Claar, Cody Wright, and Wyatt Trembly won the metric mile relay, the 4×400 in 3:44.90.

Riverton’s sprint medley team of Hayden Prettyman, Tristan Watkins, Caleb Crowley, and Kaden Chatfield won the relay of 200,200, 400, 800 meter legs in 3:51.76.

Riverton senior Tristan Watkins was the only double-winner from Fremont County, sweeping the 100 and 200-meter dashes against a great field of local sprinters that included Caleb Crowley of Riverton, Jaycee Herbert from Wind River, Claar of Dubois, and Gage Gose who entered the 100-meter dash for Lander rather than the 300-meter hurdles for this meet. Fast heat of the 100 meter dash {h/t Randy Tucker}

Beginning next Friday, Dubois, Wind River, Ft. Washakie, Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Western Heritage Lutheran Academy head to Shoshoni for the Class 1-A/2-A West Regional.

Riverton travels to Casper to compete in the West 4-A Regional at Dick Cheney Field at Natrona County.

Lander travels to Kemmerer for the Class 3-A West meet.

Shane Brock Memorial Track Meet: Girls Team Scores: 1. Lander 198, 2. Kemmerer 127.5 3. Saratoga 57, 4. Pinedale 55, 5. Riverton 50, 6. Dubois 45, 7. St. Stephen’s 36, 8. Wyoming Indian 31, 7. Pinedale 38, 8. Saratoga 31.5, 9. Wind River 27, 10. St. Stephen’s 24.5, 11. Shoshoni 17.5, 12. Fort Washakie 5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Bever, LAN 13.12, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 13.26, 4. Alexa Colman, LAN 13.54, 8. AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR 14.04

200 Meter Dash: 1. Abigail Gribowskas, LAN 26.63, 3. Avery Bever, LAN 27.06, 4. Avery Crane, LAN 27.17, 6. Victoria Gale, RIV 27.99

400 Meter Dash: 1. Abigail Gribowskas, LAN 1:02.69, 2. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:03.40, 6. Bria Calvert, LAN 1:06.72, 8. Asha Reid, LAN 1:08.30

800 Meter Run: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 2:27.05, 3. McAye Fegler, RIV 2:33.15, 4. Larissa McElroy, WI 2:40.30, 5. Kyra Simonson, LAN 2:40.42, 6. KayKay Sandall, LAN 2:43.31

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:29.36, 2. Kyra Simonson, LAN 5:50.22, 3. Larissa McElroy, WI 5:56.43, 4. Darian Bell, LAN 5:59.07, 6. Autumn Bonella, LAN 6:09.80, 8. Lizzie Whiting, LAN 6:19.04 Wyoming Indian’s Larissa McElroy on the anchor leg of the Sprint Medley Relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

3200 Meter Run: 1. KayKay Sandall, LAN 13:59.34, 2. Georgetta Moss, SS 14:34.18, 3. Rebecca Whiting, LAN 14:42.66, 5. Consalo Yellowbear, SS 15:33.91, 5. Kayli Ferris, WI 16:38.01

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Whitney Bennett, SAR 16.68, 4. Gracie Olheiser, RIV 18.78, 5. Yara Probst, RIV 18.85 100 meter hurdlers {h/t Randy Tucker}

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Madison Teichman, SAR 49.58, 3. Molly Sanchez, DUB 50.73, 4. Kyndal McFadden, LAN 51.47, 5. Samantha Ablard, RIV 51.91, 6. Yara Probst, RIV 52.11, 7. Riana Tidwell, SHO 54.16 300 meter hurdlers {h/t Randy Tucker}

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Avery Bever, Abigail Gribowskas, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane) 50.57, 4. Dubois 58.60, 5. Wyoming Indian 59.29

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Saratoga 4:16.24, 2. Lander 4:21.26, 4. Riverton 4:35.67, 5. Dubois 4:53.34, 6. Wyoming Indian 4:57.87

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Marlee Jones, Shayla Babits, Darian Bell, Kyndal McFadden) 10:54.07, 4. St. Stephen’s 12:01.51, 5. Wind River 15:26.71

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Kemmerer 4:50.26, 2. Wyoming Indian 4:55.85, 4. Dubois 5:21.92

Long Jump: 1. Jolee Swaysey, KEM 16-3.5, 2. Abigail Gribowskas, LAN 16-0, 5. Ciarah Hall, RIV 15-2.5, 7. Kelsey Parmely, WHLA 14-9 Long jump {h/t Randy Tucker}

Triple Jump: 1. Ciarah Hall, RIV 34-3.75, 5. Maren Baker, DUB 30-3.75, 6. Natalie Walker, WR 28-7.25, 7. TaiLynne Keyes, RIV 28-0.75, 8. Aubree Jevne, RIV 27-4.75

High Jump: 1. Asha Reid, LAN 4-7, 3. Summer Halmay, DUB 4-5, 6. Echo Armajo, WI 4-3, 7. Keria Wadge, DUB 4-3, 8. Emma Beazler, DUB 4-1

Pole Vault: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 8-6, 2. Bo Mitchell, LAN 8-0, 3. Maren Baker, DUB / AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR 7-6, 6. Kaebri Yorgason, RIV 6-6, 7. Amya Her Many Horses, WI 6-0

Shot Put: 1. Olivia Nielson, KEM 34-1.5, 2. Medallyon Yellowbear, SS 32-6.75, 4. Teagen Pickerd, LAN 31-9, 6. Sandra St. Clair, LAN 29-7, 8. Jorie Hess, DUB 27-10.5

Discus: 1. Medallyon Yellowbear, SS 101-2, 4. Jorie Hess, DUB 89-6, 8. KayKay Sandall, LAN 84-0

Starting line clerk Paul Swenson organized Lander runners {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shane Brock Memorial Track Meet Boys Team Scores: 1. Riverton 143, 2. Lander 123, 3. Dubois 95, 4. Kemmerer 67, 5. Little Snake River 63, 6. Wyoming Indian 41.5, 7. Pinedale 38, 8. Saratoga 31.50, 9. Wind River 27, 10. St. Stephen’s 24.50, 11. Shoshoni 17.5, 12. Fort Washakie 5

100 Meter Dash: 1. Tristan Watkins, RIV 11.60, 2. Gage Gose, LAN 11.81, 3. Jaycee Herbert, WR 11.87, 5. Matisse Weaver, LAN 12.09, 6. Max Claar, DUB 12.31, 7. Aidan Russell, LAN 12.34, 8. Talon Prestwich, RIV 12.35

200 Meter Dash: 1. Tristan Watkins, RIV 23.25, 2. Jaycee Herbert, WR 23.51, 3. Caleb Crowley, RIV 23.67, 5. Reed McFadden, LAN 23.87, 7. Jonah Brown, LAN 24.36, 8. Cody Wright, DUB 24.79

400 Meter Dash: 1. Caleb Crowley, RIV 52.09, 2. Jaycee Herbert, WR 52.81, 3. Reed McFadden, LAN 53.53, 5. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 54.38, 7. Hayden Prettyman, RIV 55.07, 8. Aidan Russell, LAN 55.14 The joy of the 400-meter dash {h/t Randy Tucker}

800 Meter Run: 1. Grant Bartlett, SAR 2:12.03, 2. Keiran McCorley, WI 2:17.55, 4. Cade Hallock LAN 2:22.53, 5. Azaniah Guthrie, RIV 2:23.34, 6. Noah Red Willow, WI 2:24.08, 7. Zion Sioux, SS 2:24.44, 8. Nehemiah Divers, SS 2:24.68

1600 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 4:32.42, 2. Blaine Goklish, LAN 4:38.31, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:47.72, 4. Jacob Castro, RIV 5:14.41, 5. Donte Duran, WI 5:14.89, 6. Bodie Jensen, SHO 5:14.95, 7. Tim Vales, LAN 5:20.71

3200 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 10:20.47, 2. Diego Lobatos, LAN 11:02.34, 3. Connor Gopp, RIV 11:30.46, 4. Jalen Tillman, FW 11:44.36, 5. Nehemiah Divers, SS 11:44.45, 6. Mack White, LAN 13:21.17, 7. William Shade, LAN 17:31.69 Distance runners {h/t Randy Tucker}

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 14.94, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.59, 4. Alex Sekely, RIV 17.99, 6. Zander Hinkley, RIV 19.71 110-Meter high hurdlers {h/t Randy Tucker}

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Matisse Weaver, LAN 41.19, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 45.22, 3. Alex Sekely, RIV 46.09, 7. Ethan Howard, DUB 49.51

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Jonah Brown, Aidan Russell, Caynen Brown, Matisse Weaver) 45.58, 4. Dubois 48.67, 5. Wyoming Indain 49.20, 8. Shoshoni 53.27

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Dubois (Ryan Wells, Max Claar, Cody Wright, Wyatt Trembly) 3:44.90, 3. Riverton 3:59.30, 5. St. Stephen’s 4:11.54, 6. Wyoming Indian 4:15.79

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Reed McFadden, Diego Lobatos, Ray Gribowskas, Blaine Goklish) 8:51.03, 2. Shoshoni 8:59.98, 4. Riverton 9:41.43, 5. Dubois 11:08.12

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Riverton (Hayden Prettyman, Tristan Watkins, Caleb Crowley, Kaden Chatfield) 3:51.76, 2. Wyoming Indian 4:07.57, 4. St. Stephen’s 4:13.48, 5. Dubois 4:48.50

Long Jump: 1. Kannadis Peroulis, LSR 20-7, 2. Josh Slow Bear, WI 18-9, 6. Cayden Lonedog, SS 17-0, 8. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 17-3.75

Triple Jump: 1. Kannadis Peroulis, LSR 42-7.5, 2. Ryan Wells, DUB 40-8, 3. Cody Wright, DUB 39-9, 4. Jaycee Herbert, WR 39-8, 8. Finis Johnson, LAN 36-10 Dubois senior Cody Wright clears a height in the high jump {h/t Randy Tucker}

High Jump: 1. Tommy Skidmore, KEM 5-10, 2. Cody Wright, DUB 5-8, 3. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-6, 4. Carson Borst, RIV 5-0, 5. Jason Slow Bear, WI / Ethan Jensen, SHO 5-0

Pole Vault: 1. Jon Hernandez, RIV 11-6, 2. Isaac Vasquez, LAN 11-0, 3. Jonah Brown, LAN 10-0, 4. Dre Sanderson, DUB 9-0, 5. Matthew Gray, LAN 8-0, 6. Roberton Peterson, LAN 8-0

Shot Put: 1. Max Claar, DUB 44-11.25, 2. Braden Vincent, RIV 42-5.5, 3.Jack Hinkle, DUB 40-7, 4. Wiliam Shade, LAN 49-0.25, 5. Nathan Mills, RIV 38-6, 7. Kellen Linnan, SHO 27-10 The power of the shot put {h/t Randy Tucker}

Discus: 1 .Nathan Mills, RIV 125-2, 2. Max Claar, DUB 122-7, 4. Jack Hinkle, DUB 117-0, 7. Jai’Ron Rhodes, SS 103-2, 8. Virgil Monroe, SS 102-6