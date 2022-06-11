Sunny, hot and breezy today; expect wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be another hot one.

Scattered showers, breezy conditions and storms are possible this afternoon across northern parts of the state.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s for most of the County today, with lows Shoshoni and Dubois the outliers at 92 and 76 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows will be in the lower 50’s for most.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today, but expect a major cool down with rain chances early next week.