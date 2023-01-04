Sunny, calm conditions today, with below average temperatures

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather System in Riverton, other than some lingering light snow showers in the western mountains, conditions will be pretty calm today.

Expect mostly sunny skies with below normal temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the upper teens to mid 20’s for most today.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will vary throughout the county, with Pavillion and Lander in the single digits, Riverton and Shoshoni in the negative single digits, and Jeffrey City and Dubois in the lower teens.

h/t NWSR