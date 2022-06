(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect a dry and warmer day with a good deal of sunshine.

Gusty winds will continue across much of the area.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 65 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s tonight.

Temperatures will rise through the week, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms will return to the area this weekend.