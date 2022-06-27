Sunny and warm out today; increasing chance of showers Tuesday into Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect sunny and warmer conditions today, with Tuesday seeing increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be breezy with more afternoon and evening showers and storms.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 78 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s tonight, with things a bit cooler in Jeffrey City and Dubois at 51 and 48 degrees.