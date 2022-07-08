Sunny and hot today, with temperatures on the rise tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today and tomorrow are looking to be hot (possibly record-breaking heat for Lander and Riverton), with isolated thunderstorms still possible in northern and eastern areas surrounding the County.

Breezy conditions tomorrow may bring elevated fire weather.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 85 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, with Dubois a bit cooler at 50 degrees.