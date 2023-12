(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusty winds will occur in many places today and will be strongest in the morning as the winter storm continues.

Snow also continues over the west today, with storm impacts expected to lessen tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and teens.

h/t NWSR