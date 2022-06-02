Summer will fly by – Get your child a sports physical today!

Summer vacation has just begun but before you know it, the kids will be back in school and the sports seasons will be starting. Life goes by fast. You know it! Especially when you have kids. Staying on top of their health is important and required when playing school sports. The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care suggest getting the physical out of the way now so you can get on with the rest of your summer plans. Don’t let school sneak up on you!

To make life easier (and what parent wouldn’t like that), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends asking to have a sports physical when scheduling your child’s next routine well-child visit. This helps keep your child’s medical records in one place and up to date. Besides, no one knows your child’s health better than their pediatrician. Well-child visits are usually covered under most insurance plans and end up being free and more comprehensive.

Ryan Firth, MD and Shalini Forbis, MD, are both Board Certified Pediatricians dedicated to providing the best care possible to your children. Call the Lander Medical Clinic at (307) 332-2941 or Western Family Care at (307) 856-6591 for an appointment. Fill out the Sports Physical Form online and save some time when you go in.