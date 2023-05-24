Summer Reading Programs for All Ages at the Lander Library this Summer; Kick-off Party Friday May 26th 3-4 pm

The Lander Library is the Place to Be this summer! We have special programs for infants through adults throughout the summer. The summer fun starts this Friday at 3 pm. Ann Lincoln will again be here with her foam cannon for lots of foamy fun. CrackerBox Popcorn will also be on site.

For infants through 6th graders we have weekly programs on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 beginning June 7th (click here to see calendar). Those that sign up for our Summer Reading Program receive a reading log that can be turned in for prizes. Sign-ups begin Friday and continue through July.

For teens (entering 7th grade and up) we offer activities each Wednesday afternoon from 3-5 pm. Click here to view calendar! Teens can also complete punch cards to earn prizes for reading this summer.

Adult activities in June include an art class (registration required) and a book tasting. Adults can also sign up to earn prizes for reading beginning June 1st.

Call the library for more details at 332-5194.