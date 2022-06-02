Summer is here! This weekend in Fremont County…

Summer weekends are loading up with all kinds of events and activities. From the Fremont County Heritage Festival to the 2nd Annual Lander Art District Street Fair…fishing with the kids, a movie night, canine activities, wild horses…don’t let anyone ever tell you there’s nothing to do in “The County”!

On Friday, June 3…

Remember, First Fridays are free for kids at all Fremont County museums (Riverton, Lander and Dubois).

The Fremont County Spring Spectacular runs through the weekend, June 3-5, at the Fairgrounds in Riverton. Two days of market shows for beef, lambs, and goats and three days of market hog shows!

There’s a Rummage Sale this weekend, June 3-5 at the VFW Building in Lander. Scrumptious, inflation-friendly breakfast, lunch and drinks, and frosty treats for the kids! Brought to you by Sweetwater Against Trafficking. Find out how you can get involved!

CWC is also hosting an NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting in the evening from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Taught by NRA-certified instructors Mark Nordeen and Robert Gonzalez. Click here for more information.

The Grand Opening of the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary is today at 12:30 p.m. in Lander from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities happening today and Saturday.

Motion Bliss Academy’s 10th Annual Dance Recital is at 8 p.m. at CWC. For more information, call 307-258-8523.

The Riverton Branch Library begins its Summer Movies on the Lawn series with the showing of “Jaws”. Bring your own chairs, blankets, drinks and snacks (and pretzels).

On Saturday, June 4…

“Kids Hooked on Fishing” happens today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Riverton and Lander! This is Wyoming Game & Fish Department’s Free Fishing Day for kids ages 14 and under. The Kiwanis Clubs will be providing lunch at both locales.

The Eastern Shoshone 477 Annual Community Day goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shoshone Powwow Grounds. Flea market, games, food and craft vendors. Call 307-332-8052 for more info.

Don’t miss the Fremont County Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m on Saturday mornings in the Riverton City Hall parking lot. But if you do miss it, you can head on over to the…

2nd Annual Lander Art District Street Fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. next to Centennial Park. Lander Local Food Market, vendors, arts, crafts, food, kids activities, book signings, art reveals and pop-up art, quick draws, chalk the walk, live music, and a lot more!

Fast & The Furriest 5K Run/Walk You and your fur babies can enjoy activities such as an Agility Course, Yoga with Puppies, a Doggy Weiner Dive, costume contest, talent show, educational booths and more. A great fundraiser for the Critical Care Companion Animal Fund. Check-in for the run/walk is at 7:30 a.m., the fun starts at 8 a.m. at CWC in Riverton.

CWC is also hosting the Wind River Startup Challenge Pitch Day Celebration, which starts at 10 a.m. Finalist presentations, trade fair, food vendors, and youth activities are planned. Christian Wallowing Bull will also be sharing his journey of success.

Grand Opening activities continue at the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary Summer Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in Lander. Enjoy free wagon rides through the wild horses! h/t Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary via Facebook

The Fremont County Heritage Festival starts at 10 a.m. at the Fairgrounds. There will be craft and food vendors, a Fiddle Contest, Dutch Oven Cook-off, Cornhole Tournament, and Bull Riding starts kickin’ in the evening at 7 p.m.

Enjoy the weekend, and remember to drive safe (and sober) to and from your destinations!

