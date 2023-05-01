Sugarbeats Entertainment presents: The Tinderwoods live this Friday @ Bar 10!

If you’re looking for something fun to do this Friday night, head on over to Bar 10 and check out The Tinderwoods, a four-piece folk/Americana band hailing from Lander, Wyoming.

Their music is eclectic and promises to be a great time. On top of that, it’s Cinco de Mayo, so Bar 10 is offering some great drink and food specials to get you in the spirit. The music starts at 8 pm, courtesy of Sugarbeats Entertainment, so don’t be late! And if you can’t make it, don’t worry, because Sugarbeats Entertainment has a whole summer concert series planned that you won’t want to miss.