Sugarbeats Entertainment presents: The Tinderwoods live this Friday @ Bar 10!

Sponsored
Sponsored

If you’re looking for something fun to do this Friday night, head on over to Bar 10 and check out The Tinderwoods, a four-piece folk/Americana band hailing from Lander, Wyoming.

Their music is eclectic and promises to be a great time. On top of that, it’s Cinco de Mayo, so Bar 10 is offering some great drink and food specials to get you in the spirit. The music starts at 8 pm, courtesy of Sugarbeats Entertainment, so don’t be late! And if you can’t make it, don’t worry, because Sugarbeats Entertainment has a whole summer concert series planned that you won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.