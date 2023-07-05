Sugarbeats Entertainment presents: Summer Concert Series! June 22nd at Riverton City Park

Get ready for an unforgettable summer as Sugarbeats Entertainment presents a series of lively concerts at City Park! This season, they have curated a lineup of talented musicians and bands that will fill the air with captivating melodies and infectious beats. The best part? These fantastic nights of music are completely free, so you won’t want to miss a single show.

Fill your evening with amazing live music, good food, and great drinks! And don’t forget about the fun movie on the lawn afterwards featuring, ‘The Sandlot’.

Throughout the summer, this concert series becomes a gathering place for friends, families, and music enthusiasts of all ages. It’s a time to unwind, let loose, and create lasting memories. Whether you’re a seasoned concert-goer or new to the experience, this summer promises to be one filled with joy, laughter, and a soundtrack that will stay with you long after the final note is played.

