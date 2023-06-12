Sugarbeats Entertainment presents: Megan Burtt and Lauren Frihauf live this Friday @ Bar 10!

If you’re looking for something fun to do this Friday night, head on over to Bar 10 and check out Live music from two great performers, Megan Burtt and Lauren Frihauf!

Bar Ten will be treating you to food and drink specials all night! So come on out and enjoy some live entertainment. The music starts at 8 pm, courtesy of Sugarbeats Entertainment, so don’t be late! And if you can’t make it, don’t worry, because Sugarbeats Entertainment has a whole summer concert series planned that you won’t want to miss.

