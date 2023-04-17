Sugarbeats Entertainment presents Chantil Dukart live at Bar 10!

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of live jazz music featuring the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter, Chantil Dukart. With her awe-inspiring piano skills and mesmerizing voice, Chantil is guaranteed to leave you spellbound. Mark your calendars for April 21st at 8pm, and join us for this extraordinary concert proudly presented by Sugarbeats Entertainment. Don’t miss out on the mouthwatering food and refreshing drinks specials that will be available during the event.

“Chantil is a Colorado/Miami based artist that grew up in Alaska. She started writing music when she was 7 years old and hasn’t stopped since.”