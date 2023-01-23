Submit to Game and Fish Art Show by April 1, 2023

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is expanding its Collective Conservation Stamp Art Show competition to include a new audience. Wyoming students can now participate in their own contest alongside professional artists during the annual event. The subject of the annual contest is the beaver. Submissions for both the adult and youth competitions must be received by the Game and Fish Headquarters in Cheyenne by 5 p.m. April 1.

“Every year we’re amazed by the skill of the artists who submit artwork to the contest and we’re excited to see each artist’s representation of nature’s ecosystem engineers as the Conservation Stamp Art Show approaches its 40th year,” said Chris Martin, Game and Fish visual communications supervisor and coordinator of this year’s contest.



The beaver is one of more than 800 species of wildlife managed by Game and Fish. Beavers are among the largest rodents in the world. They have thick fur, webbed feet and flattened, scale-covered tails. They have powerful jaws, strong teeth and can weigh up to 60 pounds. Beavers are found throughout Wyoming and North America in or around freshwater ponds, rivers, marshes and swamps. They are primarily nocturnal. They build dams and eat leaves, roots and bark from trees and willows.

Adult Contest

The winning image will be featured on the 2024 collectible conservation stamp. The top five receive a monetary award, including $3,500 for the winner. The winning stamp will be offered as a collectible item, which can be purchased through the Game and Fish Store.

All artwork must be the artist’s original creation and two-dimensional. Photographs, sculptures or other three-dimensional submissions will not be accepted. Entries determined to be biologically inaccurate will be ineligible to win monetary awards, but could earn honorable mention recognition. Entry size is 18-by-24 inches in a horizontal format. Entries can be in color or black and white. The entry fee is $30.

Kids Contest

New this year is a contest for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. All entries must be submitted by the student’s art teacher. Students and their teachers will win cash prizes for first through third place. Entries can be in color or black and white but must consist of some form of ink, pencil or paint.

“Game and Fish is working on more ways to engage kids and schools through our Inspire a Kid program. Having an art contest for K-12 kids alongside our traditional stamp contest is a great opportunity to inspire more wildlife enthusiasts for the future,” said Nish Goicolea, Game and Fish communications and education chief.

Winning and honorable mention entries for both contests will be on display at the Game and Fish’s Cheyenne headquarters for one month. Game and Fish will announce the winners and honorable mentions of both contests with an online event on April 28.

The rulebook is online for artists.

