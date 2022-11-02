Students encouraged to enter ‘Letters About Literature’ from Wyoming Humanities

How did an author’s work change your view of the world? Or even of yourself?

Wyoming students in grades 4-12 are invited to read, be inspired, and write back to the author (living or dead) of a book that changed their lives. Sponsored by Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest is now open; submissions must be received by January 31, 2023.

Wyoming Letters About Literature promotes the excitement and value of reading and writing. Entries will be judged at the state level in three age categories: grades 4-6, grades 7-8, and grades 9-12. At each level, winners will receive an Amazon gift card worth $150 for first place, $100 for second, or $50 for third. Both individual and classroom entries are welcome. Questions may be directed to Lucas Fralick at [email protected] or 307.721.9243.

This contest is presented as part of the Wyoming Center for the Book, housed with Wyoming Humanities. This is the second year the organization has sponsored this event; last year more than 260 youth across the state participated in the project.

Guidelines and entry forms can be found at thinkwy.org/letters-about-literature.