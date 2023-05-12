Student of the Year nominees announced

(Fremont County, WY) – Eight Fremont County high schools submitted a senior for Student of the Year to County 10 to be recognized at our Student of the Year Banquet on May 16 at CWC’s Intertribal Center.

Each Student of the Year will receive a $500 scholarship from County 10. In addition, our staff will select one of the students to be County 10’s Student of the Year and give this senior an additional $500 scholarship.

The Students of the Year are as follows:

Wyoming Indian High School’s Student of the Year is Darrius Boyer. He plans to attend Central Wyoming College. He is involved in football, robotics, and NASA Hunch. Outside of school, Darrius likes to play baseball, video games, and hang out with his grandpa.

Shoshoni High School’s Student of the Year is Alex Mills. He plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma. He is a member of football, basketball, student council, honor society, drama club, and Target. Outside of school, Alex enjoys spending time with his little brother, fishing, hunting, and going to the lake.

Lander Vallery High School’s Student of the Year is Carter Ayers. He plans to attend Ozarks Technical Community College. His school activities include soccer and the National Honor Society. Carter’s favorite hobbies are weightlifting and hanging out with friends and family.

Riverton High School’s Student of the Year is Jordynel Anderson. She plans to attend Northwest College in Powell. She participates in volleyball, basketball, and the National Honor Society. Outside of school, Jordynel enjoys anything outdoors – hunting, hiking, fishing, and going to the lake. She also enjoys lifting weights and playing volleyball.

Wind River High School’s Student of the Year is Martina Large. She plans to attend Central Wyoming College. She is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, and is President of the Multicultural Club. She also participates in basketball. Outside of school, she works at Nana’s Bowling and Bakery in Dubois.

Fort Washakie High School’s Student of the Year is Jami Savage. She plans to attend Central Wyoming College. Jami is on the honor roll and has participated in Student Council and volleyball. Outside of school, Jami likes to listen to music and play games on her phone. She also likes to stargaze and paint and draw. Jami enjoys making traditional food such as fry bread and chokecherry gravy.

Frontier Academy’s Student of the Year is Dante Buck. She earned her high school diploma and will be attending college this year. While shy at first, Dante worked diligently at her studies and became a true leader. Always sticking to her eye on the prize of going to college for nursing school.

Pathfinder High School’s Student of the Year is Emma Cox. She plans on going to Laramie to college. She is an animal person, so she spends a lot of time with her pets.