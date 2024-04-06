Student of the Week Roundup: April 1 through April 5 County 10 April 5, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here. Student of the Week Nominations April 1- 5 Hailey Rider/ Shoshoni elementary Abby Bash/ Pathfinder High School Chad Claussen/ Aspen Elementary Avery Crane/ LVHS Bria Smith/ Arapaho Charter High School Frank Mincey/ Dubois High School Trevor Williams/ Shoshoni High School Kora Wangberg, Jax Mullins/ Gannett Peak Lolo Raymond/ Ashgrove Elementary Kyla Olson/ Willow Creek Advertisement Related Posts Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Kyla Olson County 10 - In loving memory, James “Buddy” Spriggs Obituaries - Ashgrove Elementary School Student of the Week: Lolo Raymond #HappeningNow: 2024 Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton Dress rehearsal County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 5, 2024 Crowd-Sourcing Information About Long-Term Care Facilities: State regulations make it possible, but not necessarily easy Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!