More

    Student of the Week Roundup: April 1 through April 5

    County 10
    County 10

    Each week, Elementary through High schools from around Fremont County submit their student of the week to be featured on County 10. We love celebrating their hard work and achievements to better connect the community. To view all Fremont County School submissions, click here.

    Student of the Week Nominations April 1- 5

    Hailey Rider/ Shoshoni elementary
    Abby Bash/ Pathfinder High School
    Chad Claussen/ Aspen Elementary
    Avery Crane/ LVHS
    Bria Smith/ Arapaho Charter High School
    Frank Mincey/ Dubois High School
    Trevor Williams/ Shoshoni High School
    Kora Wangberg, Jax Mullins/ Gannett Peak
    Lolo Raymond/ Ashgrove Elementary
    Kyla Olson/ Willow Creek
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.