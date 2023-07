We know, it’s the middle of summer. But, we want to give these ’22-’23 school year Student of the Week kids another shout out because hey…. they earned it! Jax Jones, a third grade student, is recognized as this week’s “Gannett Peak Kid of the Week”. Jax is a friend to all and truly cares for others. He takes the time to listen, and be his best self in every situation. Ford Davis is Wind River’s Student of the Week. “Ford is exceptionally good natured. He improves the atmosphere of the classroom and the school through his energy and strength of personality. Additionally, he is dedicated to learning. Even for the most challenging concepts and assignments, he buckles down and commits himself to finishing. He shows the same amount of grit in the classroom as he does on the cross country course, and his enthusiasm makes even the dreariest of days an exciting day to learn!” Aspen Early Learning Center’s Student of the week, Thea Edgeington. Thea Edgeington has a kind heart and is always looking out for her peers. She goes above and beyond in ensuring everyone’s needs are met around her. She tries very hard and never gives up.

