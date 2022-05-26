Student Citizens, Shoshoni Citizen of the Year honored Wednesday night

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Wind River Lodge #25 and Shoshoni Masonic Club held their annual awards banquet on Wednesday, May 25. This event honored four Shoshoni High School Student Citizens of the Year, as well as the Shoshoni Citizen of the Year.

The four 2022 John Coulthard Citizenship Award for Student Citizen of the Year awards were presented to Connor Christensen, Braeden Cash, Duke Gibbel and Caleb Abbot. Along with a plaque, each student received a $500 check.

Recipients of this award are selected by their peers, school staff and faculty. This is not an academic award solely based on GPA, but given to those who are helpful, friendly, and embody being a good citizen and student among other things.

Braeden Cash receives his award from Jake Stetler (County 10) Duke Gibbel receives his award from Joel Highsmith (County 10) Caleb Abbot receives his award from Mike Letsch (County 10) Connor Christensen receives his award from Tom Linnan (County 10) Click to Enlarge

A special thank you was given to Eric Smartt. For the last two years, he has donated the rifles that have been raffled off to raise funds for this award.

The E. Gayle Currah 2022 Shoshoni Citizen of the Year award was presented to Michelle Rambo. Ken Cundall presents Michelle Rambo with a plaque

Separate from the Student Citizen and Citizen of the Year awards, Right Worshipful Senior Grand Warden Thomas Needham presented Worshipful Master of Wind River Lodge #25 Tom Linnan with a certificate for his service as a leader of the lodge. Tom Linnan receives a certificate from Thomas Needham (County 10)

Needham presented the certificate as a representative for the Grand Master Mike McGrady, who could not be in attendance.

Congratulations to all!