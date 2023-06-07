Strong thunderstorm moving through Fremont County; 30 mph wind gusts, hail possible

(Fremont County, WY) – A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fremont County through 3:45 PM, according to an alert from the National Weather Service in Riverton issued at 3:22 PM.

“At 3:16 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Riverton, moving northwest at 10 mph,” the alert states. “Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail along with heavy rain.”

“Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rain could cause localized flooding. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Fremont County, including the following locations: Riverton Landfill.

“If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

“Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.”