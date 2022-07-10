String quartet to perform in Dubois on September 18

(Dubois, WY) – Again this year, world-class musicians brought to Wyoming by Jackson Hole Chamber Music will open their 2022 series with a string quartet performance at Dennison Lodge in Dubois on Sunday, September 18 at 3 PM.

This follows a highly successful inaugural concert last September, when audience members had a rare opportunity to observe professional classical musicians up close in an intimate setting, as they performed works by Beethoven, Schubert, and Mendelssohn. In a survey conducted during the intermission, listeners in Dubois were unanimous in saying they would return for a second concert in 2022. In other responses, they raved about the passion, teamwork, and talent of the musicians, and praised the visual and acoustic qualities of historic Dennison Lodge.

The second annual performance of Jackson Hole Chamber Music in Dubois is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, with additional support from the Never Sweat Recreation Board and the Opportunity Shop Foundation.

This grant funding allows the musicians to appear at a modest price compared to that paid to attend other concerts in the series in Jackson. General-admission tickets for the Dubois concert cost $20, with a $10 price for individuals over the age of 65. Tickets will be available after August 1 from the Headwaters Center, Dubois General Provisions and Tukadeka Traders in Dubois as well as Fremont Music in Lander.

Attendance is limited due to the modest size of the venue and the intimate nature of the event. The event is coordinated by Dubois Chamber Music and sponsored by the Wind River Valley Arts Guild. Further information is available here.